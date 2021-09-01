Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,900 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 610,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -223.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,593 shares in the company, valued at $28,603,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,755. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

