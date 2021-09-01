Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,249 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE:CPB opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

