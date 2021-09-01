Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,837,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $170.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.02.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

