Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Syneos Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 68,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Shares of SYNH opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

