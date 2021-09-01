Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $182.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average is $171.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,659. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

