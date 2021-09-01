Head-To-Head Comparison: ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) versus Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ASOS has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ASOS and Bath & Body Works’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASOS $4.22 billion 1.26 $143.99 million $1.62 32.88 Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.56 $844.00 million $3.46 19.50

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ASOS and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASOS 0 5 7 0 2.58 Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89

Bath & Body Works has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than ASOS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASOS and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASOS N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works 14.62% -190.65% 15.80%

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats ASOS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

