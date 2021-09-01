Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) vs. Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) and Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

3.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Radius Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Radius Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radius Health has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Radius Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $30.17 billion 1.74 $3.53 billion $1.98 8.38 Radius Health $238.65 million 2.75 -$109.21 million ($2.35) -5.90

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Radius Health. Radius Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Radius Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 2 0 0 2.00 Radius Health 0 4 1 0 2.20

Radius Health has a consensus price target of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 84.70%. Given Radius Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Radius Health is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Radius Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 14.69% 13.00% 5.11% Radius Health -24.22% N/A -30.67%

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Radius Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the manufacture and sale of OTC drugs and quasi-drugs. The Other segment includes manufacture and sale of reagents, clinical diagnostics, and chemical products. The company was founded by Takeda Chobei on June 12, 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. The company was founded by John Katzenellenbogen, Stavros C. Manolagas, Michael Rosenblatt, and John T. Potts on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.