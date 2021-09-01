Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.58 million, a P/E ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.