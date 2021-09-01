Raymond Nobu Chang Sells 42,899 Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,309,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Raymond Nobu Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of Agrify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $52,768.00.

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $583.85 million and a PE ratio of -8.69. Agrify Co. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $35.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $125,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

