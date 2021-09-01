Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIC opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. Research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

