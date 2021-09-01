Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) CEO Jeremy J. Male Sells 40,000 Shares

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
OUT opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
OUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
