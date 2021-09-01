Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

