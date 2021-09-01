Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 2,308 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 72.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

