Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 488,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,793,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $176.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

