Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,137,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Credicorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Credicorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.89. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

