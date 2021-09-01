Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on APAM. reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

