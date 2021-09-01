Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,070 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after acquiring an additional 325,900 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in bluebird bio by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

BLUE stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.