Millennium Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 115,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after buying an additional 583,983 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 31,934 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Quotient Limited has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 246.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

