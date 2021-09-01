Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 29,785 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $9,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.65. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.