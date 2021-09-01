Douglas J. Hughes Acquires 18,247 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IMVT opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $995.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

IMVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 259,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 1,132.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 121,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

