Barry Zwarenstein Sells 550 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $533,711.64.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -222.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.98 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Truist downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.