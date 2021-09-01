James D. Nesci Acquires 5,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $13.75.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
