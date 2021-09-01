James D. Nesci Acquires 5,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

