$152.50 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post sales of $152.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.90 million. Oil States International reported sales of $134.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $577.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $579.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $703.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 183.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Oil States International during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 82.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $359.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.97. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

