Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPI. B. Riley upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

OPI stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

