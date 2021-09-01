Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $2.83 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $14,403,786.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $3,157,635.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,893,704.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,791 shares of company stock worth $95,084,187 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of U opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion and a PE ratio of -57.61. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

