Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 132.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,646 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Li Auto by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 117.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 23.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 658.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 576,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lowered their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion and a PE ratio of -192.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.