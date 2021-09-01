Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $345,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $206,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,818 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 244.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,545 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $76.91.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 460,490 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,730 over the last ninety days. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

