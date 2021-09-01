Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4,198.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 970,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $24,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $285,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 959,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 405.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $24,941,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.