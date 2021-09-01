Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Assured Guaranty worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGO opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

