Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 806,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.