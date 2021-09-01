Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Triumph Group worth $22,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

