Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after acquiring an additional 485,480 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,035,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,387,000 after acquiring an additional 216,928 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 29.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,019,000 after acquiring an additional 120,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

