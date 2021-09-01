Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 289 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of EVTC opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

