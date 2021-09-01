Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after acquiring an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $32,815,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after acquiring an additional 237,807 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,365,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 10.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 821,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74,493 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $146.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day moving average is $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

