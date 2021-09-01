Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $604.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $616.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

