Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979,921 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.