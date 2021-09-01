Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,096,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

