Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 15,450 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 142.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 53.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after buying an additional 840,197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 170.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 853,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after buying an additional 537,379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $242,299.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,154 shares of company stock worth $6,776,164. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TENB opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

