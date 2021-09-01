Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $660,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,123 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 158.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 61.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

