Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE:DT opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.36, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.