Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,213 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Monroe Capital worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCC. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

