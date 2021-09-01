Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 219.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 486.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

HFC opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

