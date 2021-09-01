Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Up to $27.52

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $28.51. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 14,895 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $576.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 55.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

