Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 215.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after buying an additional 95,109 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 676,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 77,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,558,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

