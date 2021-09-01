Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Savaria (SIS)

Savaria (TSE: SIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/16/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00.
- 8/12/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.98. Savaria Co. has a 1 year low of C$13.04 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.08.
In other news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Insiders sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock worth $691,285 over the last quarter.
