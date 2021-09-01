Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Savaria (SIS)

Savaria (TSE: SIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

8/13/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

8/12/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.98. Savaria Co. has a 1 year low of C$13.04 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.08.

Get Savaria Co alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Insiders sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock worth $691,285 over the last quarter.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.