New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,804 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $63.03 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

