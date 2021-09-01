New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 113,902 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,902 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.31% of OneSpaWorld worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 249.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.56.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

