Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Financial Review

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Capstead Mortgage pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capstead Mortgage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Vornado Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capstead Mortgage and Vornado Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Vornado Realty Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83

Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Capstead Mortgage.

Risk & Volatility

Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Vornado Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage $186.74 million 3.57 -$129.57 million $0.65 10.60 Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 5.25 -$297.01 million $2.53 16.55

Capstead Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vornado Realty Trust. Capstead Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage 74.89% 10.89% 0.86% Vornado Realty Trust -2.95% 2.44% 0.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capstead Mortgage beats Vornado Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets. Its other real estate and related investments include marketable securities and mezzanine loans or real estate. The company was founded by Steven Roth in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

