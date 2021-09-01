CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) vs. Renren (NYSE:RENN) Financial Contrast

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CarLotz alerts:

This table compares CarLotz and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -33.80% -12.11% Renren N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CarLotz and Renren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 2 1 0 2.33 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarLotz currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 179.81%. Given CarLotz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Renren.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarLotz and Renren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 3.94 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -1.81 Renren $18.11 million 14.22 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

CarLotz has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.