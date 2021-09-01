Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $635,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $147.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.17. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

